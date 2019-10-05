An East Tennessee grandmother will likely spend the rest of her life behind bars after she admitted to smothering her granddaughter in 2011.

Valerie Stenson, 54, pleaded guilty to second degree murder this week in an Anderson County courtroom, according to a press release from Dave Clark, District Attorney General for Seventh Judicial District.

On April 11, 2011, officers responded to a 911 call at the Teller Village apartments in Oak Ridge. When they arrived, they found Stenson performing CPR on her granddaughter, 2-year-old Manhattan Inman, who later died.

An autopsy determined that the little girl was malnourished and that her cause of death was smothering.

"We are pleased that Manhattan can rest now that justice has been done," said Clark. "This was a very emotional case for the Oak Ridge Police Department's officers that worked it and the assistants in my office who prosecuted it."

As part of her plea deal, Stenson was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and she must serve 100 percent of that sentence.

Clark did acknowledge the length of time it took to finally get some resolution in the case.

"We all want these cases to move much more quickly, however when dealing with a case such as this, that had several legal and evidentiary issues to overcome, we are pleased with the result. We anticipate this sentence keeping the defendant in prison for the rest of her life," said Clark.