Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape and kidnapping of UT student in 2021

Judge Steve Sword said Tylar Johnson was a predator who deserved the maximum penalty under the law.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 29-year-old Grainger County man was sentenced to 36 years in prison Friday for the January 2021 rape and kidnapping of a University of Tennessee student.

Tylar Johnson was convicted in late September for an incident where he raped a 19-year-old in the Fort Sanders neighborhood. According to authorities, she was intoxicated and vulnerable and they said he lured her into his car and drove her around the UT area, and then to Blaine.

Evidence showed that he raped her and then returned to Knoxville.

The student told the judge on Friday that the attack traumatized her. She also said she was convinced Johnson would have found another victim if he hadn't found her.

On Friday, Judge Steve Sword said Johnson was a predator who deserved the maximum penalty under the law.

Johnson previously claimed he did not take her into his home and told authorities that he did not initiate physical contact with her. Instead, he said she jumped into his lap while he was driving on Rutledge Pike.

The student told officers in 2021 that she didn't know the driver and could not remember how she got into his car. She also said someone touched her sexually, but said she did not know who it was.

The incident prompted university officials to send an alert to students about an abduction. An officer looking for the 19-year-old student found her in the front seat of a Honda Civic, after pulling it over for a traffic violation. The officer noted that her clothes appeared to be disheveled and her pants were unzipped.

Johnson is also facing false imprisonment and harassment charges stemming from a separate incident in June 2021 where he is accused of keeping a woman from leaving the Old City area and asking her "if she wanted money."