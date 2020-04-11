Roane Co. couple now facing murder, child abuse, Tenncare fraud charges in Knox County

The Grays are accused of abusing their adopted children for years, killing two of them, in both Roane and Knox counties.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Roane County couple charged with abusing and killing an adopted child now face similar charges in Knox County, plus charges of Tenncare fraud and theft.

Michael Anthony Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray were initially charged after the body of Sophie Gray, an adopted daughter, was found on their property in Ten Mile. Other adopted children in the home said they'd faced years of abuse, including being caged and malnourished. They have since pleaded not guilty to those charges.

After that, authorities searched their previous home in Powell, where their son Michael Anthony Gray Jr still lived. The body of an adopted son, Jonathon Gray, was found on that property.

Gray Jr. was charged with felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and abuse of a corpse.

Now, the elder Grays are also charged in Knox County with felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, Tenncare fraud and theft. They are due in court on Thursday.

A state senator said the Grays collected $36,000 a year in payments from the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. Sen. Ken Yager asked that authorities to look into the financial aspect of this crime.

Michael Anthony Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray are in custody in Roane County. Gray Jr. is being held in the Knox County Detention Facility.

ALLEGED ABUSE LEAVES TWO CHILDREN DEAD

Knox County authorities recovered the remains of Jonathan Gray at a home on Cedarbreeze Road in Powell once owned by the elder Grays. Gray Jr. later lived there. The house has since changed hands.

Jonathan was the adoptive son of Michael and Shirley Gray. He's believed to have died while in the Grays' care at the home in 2015 or 2016.

For a time, records show, the elder Grays and their children shared the Cedarbreeze home with Michael Gray Jr.

Evidence recovered during the investigation in May shows the adoptive children were subjected to abuse while they lived at the Powell home, according to records. Evidence suggests Anthony Gray, also known as "Bubba", knew it was going on.

One of the Gray children, a 15-year-old boy, told Knox County authorities in May that he'd been kept in a small room and in a cage in the lower level of the Halls home. He told them the other children also had been abused and confined at the Halls home.

The children suffered extended periods of malnourishment, records state.

At some point, he said, Jonathan became sick and disappeared from the house, never to be seen again, the warrant return states. He said his parents told him Jonathan had gone away to live with another family.

In 2016, the elder Grays moved to Roane County with their adoptive children. In 2017, another of those children died while in their care and was buried on their property in the Ten Mile community.