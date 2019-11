GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A former bail bondsmen was arrested after authorities said he murdered his fiancé back in 2008 in Greene County.

Sheriff Wesley Holt said Henry Ronnie Martin was indicted for second-degree murder, assault and tampering with evidence. Martin is accused of killing 56-year old June Marlene Carter.

Sheriff Holt said her obituary listed Martin as her fiancé who lived with her. Sheriff Holt added Martin had worked for South Greene Bail Bonding.

Martin is being held on a $250,000 bond.