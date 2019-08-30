MOSHEIM, Tenn. — A Greene County band teacher has been charged with solicitation of statutory rape by an authority figure and has been fired from his position, according to officials.

Brock Jones was arrested Thursday, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department.

The Greene County Director of Schools said Jones was the band director at Mosheim and McDonald elementary schools and that Jones also helped with the West Greene High School band. Jones was dismissed Thursday.

The affidavit said Jones sent the victim, who is described as a female juvenile who attends a high school in the county, sexually explicit messages via Instagram. Jones allegedly asked the victim to come to his house and said he wanted to have sex with her “all over his house." Jones is also accused of telling the victim he would come to her workplace and that they could have sex in the bathroom. Additionally, Jones told the victim of other sex acts he wanted to do with her and sent her a picture of himself.

Below is the statement from Greene County Director of Schools David McLain.

"On August 19, 2019, I received word that the Greene County Sheriff's Department was investigating one of our teachers, Brock Jones, for possible criminal conduct. By the next day, I placed Mr. Jones on administrative leave, and instructed him not to enter Greene County Schools' property while the investigation remained ongoing. On August 29, 2019, I received word that the Sheriff's Department, based on credible evidence, was pursuing criminal charges related to Mr. Jones' actions toward a minor student. On the very same afternoon, I drafted Charges of Dismissal, and sent the same to Mr. Jones outlining that he was being dismissed as a teacher with Greene County Schools, effective immediately. As Mr. Jones has now been dismissed from our school system, I would defer all other questions regarding his case to the Sheriff's Department."