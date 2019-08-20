BULLS GAP, Tenn. — Greene County deputies arrested a 37-year-old Bulls Gap man Tuesday after a year-long investigation into meth being sold at the home.

Greene and Hawkins County Narcotics Units, as well as Greene County's SWAT, said they conducted a search warrant at a home on the 2600-block of Gap Creek Road and found a little over a kilogram of meth and approximately $4,000.

As a result, Michael Chad Myers, 37, was arrested for the sale and delivery of methamphetamine.

It wasn't the first time Myers had a run-in with law enforcement.

A prior search warrant had been executed on June 26, 2019, where Myers was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and firearms and was arrested then for those charges, the sheriff's office said.

"Michael C. Myers has continued to be a source of supply of methamphetamine to both Greene and Hawkins Counties," a release from the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said they had been investigating selling and distributing meth at this residence since Aug. 2018.