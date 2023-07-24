Three people in total sentenced on meth charges in Greene County

According to authorities, all three of the suspects pleaded guilty to drug charges.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people were sentenced on charges related to distributing methamphetamine on Monday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in East Tennessee.

They said Steven Shelton, 39, from Greeneville, was sentenced to 168 months in prison. Shannon Crittenden, 45, from Mosheim, was sentenced to 120 months in prison. A third person, Arthur Tidwell, 46, was previously sentenced to 180 months in prison on June 26.

Shelton and Crittendon both pleaded guilty to trying to "conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine." Tidwell pleaded guilty to possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the release, all three people were involved in distributing methamphetamine around the Greeneville area. They said Tidwell was pulled over in Washington County by a state trooper and was caught with a large amount of meth. They said he was released on bond and was arrested around a month later in Greeneville with another large amount of methamphetamine.

The release also said Shelton and Crittenden also sold meth to someone working with law enforcement five times, which led to a search warrant at Shelton's home. Law enforcement said they found a large amount of meth at the home, according to the release.