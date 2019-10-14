GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Greeneville man was arrested Sunday night after authorities said he exposed himself near the Applebee's on East Andrew Johnson Highway.

The Greeneville Police Department said they received a call of a man walking in and out of the highway at 2760 East Andrew Johnson Highway around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. An officer said that when he arrived, a man identified as Thomas Hankins pulled down his shorts, exposing his genitals in view of the public.

Police said Hankins then ran toward a McDonald's where he was captured. Authorities said Hankins was not making sense while he was talking and that he was highly intoxicated. Hankins was charged with indecent exposure, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.

This story originally appeared on WCYB.