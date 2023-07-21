GPD: Greeneville man charged with negligent homicide, statutory rape after teen's body found in field in Feb.

The body of Danielle Owens, 16, was found in a Greeneville field in February 2023.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Greeneville man is facing charges in the death of a 16-year-old, according to the Greeneville Police Department.

They said David A. Dabbs, 32, from Greeneville, was charged in the death of Danielle Owens. Her body was found in a field in February 2023, after she was reported missing on Dec. 12, 2022.

Dabbs is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide, aggravated statutory rape, aggravated assault, false reporting and contributing to the unruly conduct of a child. They said his court date was pending as of Friday.