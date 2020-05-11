Greeneville man's body found in apartment, TBI called to help investigate

David Johnson, 72, was found dead in his Greeneville apartment Wednesday

Greeneville authorities are investigating the discovery of a 72-year-old man's body in his apartment Wednesday.

The Greeneville Police Department identified the man as David Johnson. He lived at 1100 Light St., and that's where his body was discovered.

Police and an ambulance crew were called about 9 a.m. Wednesday to the residence regarding "an unresponsive male," according to a news release Thursday.

"The caller reported that blood was seen outside the apartment on the ground," the release stated.

Johnson's body was found inside.

The TBI is helping with the investigation.