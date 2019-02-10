GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A homicide investigation is underway on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville after police said they found a male dead.

Crews responded to 2055 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, which is near several businesses and Tusculum View Elementary School, Wednesday morning.

Greeneville Police Department Assistant Chief Michael Crum couldn't release much more information but said it was being investigated as a homicide.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on scene assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.

