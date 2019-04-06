KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Greeneville Police Department has recently received reports of a "buyer" on the sale app Letgo who steals motorcycles and four-wheelers, according to a post on Facebook.

Greeneville Police Department said the "buyer" asks victims to meet them after dark at closed businesses. He then gets on the vehicle and never returns. The thief blocks the seller on the app so no other communication is possible.

Greeneville Police ask sellers to only meet with buyers during daylight in safe locations with video cameras and witnesses present.

Anyone who has any information can call a tip-line at 423-783-2868. You can also visit Greeneville Police's Facebook page.