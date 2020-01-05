GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing murder and child abuse charges months after police found his infant daughter dead in Greeneville.

A Greene County Grand Jury indicted 24-year-old Lavelle Jamal Scott, charging him with child neglect, aggravated child abuse, and two counts of first-degree felony murder.

According to the Greeneville Police Department, Scott was already being held for violation of probation and was served the charges in the Greene County Jail. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Police said officers responded to a home on the 1600 block of the Highway 70 Bypass on February 2, where they found 5-week-old Sophia Fields unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

Police said they worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children's Services on the investigation.

GPD said it is not releasing any other details in the case at this time.

RELATED: Greeneville Police investigating infant death