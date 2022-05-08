Greeneville Police: Man surrenders after barricading himself in house

Robert Marshall, 61, was arrested on one count of aggravated domestic assault and two counts of aggravated assault.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man has surrendered himself to law enforcement after barricading himself inside a house in Greeneville, according to Greeneville Police Department.

GPD received a call about a domestic disturbance on Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. When police arrived, Robert Marshall, 61, had barricaded himself inside a house in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Alice Street.

GPD said Marshall surrendered himself peacefully and with out incident shortly before noon on Sunday. Marshall was taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault and two counts of aggravated assault.