Greeneville Police: Pair arrested threw saws out of car during chase before crashing into home

Police said the man threw power saws and gas jugs out of the vehicle as the women swerved around a house, eventually crashing into one.

Police arrested two people accused in an armed robbery case early Friday in Greene County after they said the two led them on a high-speed chase.

According to the Greeneville Police Department, an officer saw a car in the area of the TN Bypass 70 and Wesley Avenue that was believed to have been used in an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Police said they began chasing the car after it quickly sped off. A man sitting in the passenger's side threw two power saws, a table saw, and a gas jug out of the vehicle, according to police. Authorities said the car went off the road multiple times and drove around a house.

The car later crashed into a house on Newport Highway. Police said an officer had to take the man, identified as Matthew McNutt, to the ground to arrest him. The woman driving the car, identified as Chelsea Cutshaw, was eventually captured inside the house, police said.

Cutshaw was charged with evading arrest and reckless driving.

McNutt was charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Police said both are also suspects in a robbery.

On Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery on Overlook Drive. The victim told police a man approached her and pointed a knife at her, demanding her purse. The man was able to get the purse and ran toward Bird Circle.