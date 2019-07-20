The Greeneville Police Department searching for a man involved in a shooting. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

36-year old Kevin Yarnell Mackey has warrants out for aggravated assault and being a felon in a possession of a handgun.

Police responded to a shooting Thursday night around 11:45 p.m. on Tusculum Blvd. near Pelican's Snowballs.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No word yet on his condition.

Police say Mackey is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Greeneville Police at 423-278-0404.