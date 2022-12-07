GPD: Suspect dead after authorities attempted to serve arrest warrant

When officers entered the suspect's residence and confronted him with the warrant, he shot and killed himself, the Greeneville Police Department said.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect shot and killed himself on Dec. 6 as Greenville Police Department officers confronted him with an arrest warrant, according to GPD.

Officers attempted to serve the arrest warrant on the suspect for the rape of a child. When they entered the suspect's residence and confronted him with the warrant, he shot and killed himself, GPD said.

The suspect is not being named at this time.

The body has been taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for an autopsy, GPD said.

The incident is being investigated by the GPD with help from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.