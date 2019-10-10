GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted from the Phillips Avenue area Wednesday night.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, a call came in about the abduction around 6:33 p.m.

The missing child, Ahlora Lindiment, is described as 2' tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans, and possibly white sandals.

"On everything, on God, like everything. I want my daughter back unharmed," said Erica Lindiment.

Police said Lindiment was abducted by a black woman in her 20's who is about 5'6" tall weighing 135 pounds. She is believed to have her hair in a ponytail.

The alleged abductor was last seen wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe on one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops, and a gold chain.

Police say they are looking at surveillance video from the area to gather more information. They're not releasing that at this time.

Police aren't releasing specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance, but her mother, Erica Lindiment, says her daughter was on the playground at Claremont Courts when she went missing around 7 p.m.

If you have any information call 911 or Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

