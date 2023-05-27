Police: Male stabbing victim dropped off at a Sevier County hospital

Police say he is suffering life-threatening injuries and has been transferred to the trauma unit.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — According to Greenville Police Department, its dispatch center was notified by the Sevierville Police Department that a man had been stabbed and dropped off at a hospital inside its jurisdiction.

The victim had told the hospital he was stabbed at a residence in Greeneville Saturday. Officers from the Greeneville Police Department responded to 136 Fry Street, Greenville, where the stabbing happened. Officers said they found a large amount of blood inside the residence.