Police: Male stabbing victim dropped off at a Sevier County hospital

Police say he is suffering life-threatening injuries and has been transferred to the trauma unit.
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — According to Greenville Police Department, its dispatch center was notified by the Sevierville Police Department that a man had been stabbed and dropped off at a hospital inside its jurisdiction. 

The victim had told the hospital he was stabbed at a residence in Greeneville Saturday. Officers from the Greeneville Police Department responded to 136 Fry Street, Greenville, where the stabbing happened. Officers said they found a large amount of blood inside the residence.

Police said the victim was transported to a trauma center because of his life-threatening injuries. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to assist G.P.D. with the investigation, which is ongoing at this time. 

