x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

KPD searching for group after Emerald Youth Foundation van vandalized early Saturday morning

In security camera footage, a person is seen running directly into the van. They left a major dent in the van's door.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a group of men who were seen on security camera footage when an Emerald Youth Foundation van was vandalized in downtown Knoxville.

The footage showed four of them approaching the van in a parking lot on Dale Avenue. One of them is then seen crouching into a starting-block position before sprinting at the van. He then slams himself into the van's door, leaving a major dent near the door handle.

The man then stands up and walks away from the van, and the group walks out of the parking lot. Just as the man takes off running, another of the males appears to take photos with his phone, with what appears to be a camera flash going off.

The incident happened at around 12:05 a.m. on Dec. 3, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

The Emerald Youth Foundation supports young people across Knoxville through a network of churches and faith-based organizations. They aim to holistically engage young people in areas of faith, learning and health, according to their website.

Anyone with information about the men seen vandalizing the nonprofit's van should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, or by submitting a tip online. Anyone who submits information about the case will be able to stay anonymous and if the tip leads to an arrest, they will be eligible for a cash reward.

Vandalism of Emerald Youth Foundation Van

Do you recognize these people? On December 3, 2022 at approximately 12:05 AM, one of the males pictured in this video vandalized an Emerald Youth Foundation van parked on Dale Ave by purposefully running into it. If you recognize him submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, Online www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the App P3 TIPS. All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you will be eligible for a cash reward. Knoxville Police Department - TN

Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Woman convicted of murdering boyfriend in 2020 South Knoxville apartment shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out