GUILTY: Father of convicted Waffle House shooter convicted of returning confiscated weapons to his son

The father of convicted Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking has been found guilty for unlawfully giving back confiscated firearms to his son.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. — The father of convicted Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking has been found guilty for unlawfully giving back confiscated firearms to his son.

Jeffrey Reinking is accused of giving back the weapons - one of which was allegedly used by his son Travis in an April 2018 shooting at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee.

Travis Reinking was previously a patient in a mental facility after he claimed celebrity Taylor Swift was stalking him. He was taken to UnityPoint - Methodist by first responders for the safety of himself and others.

Illinois law prohibits giving or selling a firearm to someone who has been in such a facility within five years.

Jeffrey Reinking’s defense argued he did not know his son was being treated at the mental health facility - just that he was admitted there.

Travis Reinking requested the return of his guns when he moved to Tennessee.

The younger Reinking was sentenced to life in prison without parole in February for the first-degree murders of four people inside the Waffle House.

Jeffrey Reinking is scheduled to be sentenced in June. He faces 1-3 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.