KPD: Suspect in custody after attempting to rob woman at gunpoint at Sun Tan City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after attempting to rob a woman at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the Sun Tan City on Clinton Highway, where a woman reported that a man pulled a gun on her and attempted to rob her in the parking lot, according to KPD.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived but was quickly located in the Clinton Highway Walmart parking lot and taken into custody, KPD said.

The suspect, 43-year-old Mario Vasquez, had a handgun in his waistband and was positively identified by the victim, according to KPD.