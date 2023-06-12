Gunman robs Fountain City mail carrier, demanding master key

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 5200 block of Rockcrest Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating after a gunman demanded a mail carrier's "arrow" or master key Saturday as he put mail in apartment complex boxes.

The robbery occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Rockcrest Road in Fountain City, according to Scott Erland, spokesman for the Knoxville Police Department.

The U.S. Postal Service carrier told police he was approached by a young man in a hoodie, pants and gloves who showed him a handgun and demanded the arrow key. When the carrier asked him if he really wanted to do that, the suspect said he was compelled to because a family member was in peril, according to a report.

He then told the carrier to just give him a key to make it appear like he'd gotten the arrow key, the report states.

"The victim ultimately complied and gave him a key, which the suspect fled with on foot towards Cedar Lane," Erland said, quoting a Knoxville Police Department report.

According to the USPS, the universal or arrow key is used to access collection boxes, outdoor parcel lockers, cluster box units and apartment panels. They're routinely assigned to carriers who handle thousands of daily delivery and collection routes.