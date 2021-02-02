KPD investigating after woman said she was robbed at gunpoint on Gay St.

The victim also said that there were a total of three suspects involved in the robbery, and the suspects fled out of the alley with her purse.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint on Gay Street Thursday night.

On Thursday around 9:20 p.m., the Knoxville Police Department responded to a robbery at 112 Gay Street.

Upon arrival, KPD officers met with the victim, a 23-year-old woman, who said that she was robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told officers that as she entered the Fire Street Alley, she was grabbed by an unknown suspect, who allegedly threw her up against the wall and pointed a gun at her.

The victim also said that there were a total of three suspects involved in the robbery, and the suspects fled out of the alley with her purse.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, KPD said.

According to KPD, one of the suspects was described as a man wearing a green ski mask and cream or khaki-colored shirt and pants, while the other two suspects were only described as wearing black ski masks.

The suspects possibly fled the scene in a newer-model black Nissan Versa, police said.

If you have any information, contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or the free mobile app, P3 Tips.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and will be eligible to receive a cash reward if that information leads to the identification of the suspects.