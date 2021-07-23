Guns, paraphernalia and a whole lot of drugs | Neighbors react after local drug bust

Police arrested seven people on Thursday in connection with a heroin trafficking ring in three Knoxville neighborhoods.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After several complaints from people living nearby, state agents and local law enforcement busted a major drug trafficking ring at three homes in Knoxville.

Seven people were arrested in total. Illegal drugs and guns were seized, and police recovered 17 neglected animals from inside one of the houses. The homes were on Maywood Road, Old Clinton Pike, Crescent Lake Way.

Around 600 grams of heroin — more than a pound of drugs — was seized after search warrants were served at those three homes. People living nearby say they have noticed a few odd things lately but never imagined something like this.

“I’ve always bragged about this neighborhood,” said Carolyn Sharpe, a neighbor who lives near one of the homes. “It feels like Knoxville is not like it’s always been. That’s how it feels.”

Guns, paraphernalia and a whole lot of heroin. That's the result of a collaborative effort between the Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Seven people were arrested on several drug charges. Two of them face animal cruelty charges after 12 dogs and five cats were found in one of the homes.

“They’re just a little odd sometimes. We just moved to Knoxville like a year ago,” said Delilah Nicholson, another neighbor. “My son is 4 years old and he’s like, 'What is that, mom?' And I’m like, 'I don’t know what it is.'”

In that year she said she’s seen unfamiliar faces roam the streets and had to put up with noise., such as yelling from people in the house. Sharpe said she originally thought it was a couple having an argument. She also said she was thankful to the police for seizing the drugs.

Police say additional charges and arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

The following people were arrested on Thursday:

Katia Young

DOB: 3/5/01

7209 Old Clinton Pike

Charge: Manufacture, Sell or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance

DOB: 2/6/90

Detroit, Michigan address

Charge: Manufacture, Sell or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance

DOB: 1/20/91

Detroit, Michigan address

Charge: Manufacture, Sell or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance

DOB: 1/16/92

Detroit, Michigan address

Charge: Manufacture, Sell or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance

DOB: 11/22/77

5313 Maywood Road

Charge: Maintaining premises for the purpose of using, keeping or selling controlled substances, simple possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance, animal cruelty

DOB: 19/19/63

5313 Maywood Road

Charges: Maintaining premises for the purpose of using, keeping or selling controlled substances, simple possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance, animal cruelty

DOB: 11/22/02

Harriman, TN address

Charge: Simple possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance