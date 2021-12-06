Gunshot victim found dead in East Knoxville alley, police investigating

Police were alerted early Monday about the body.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating the circumstances behind the death of a gunshot victim found dead early Monday in an East Knoxville alley.

According to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland, police were called about 5:30 a.m. regarding a body found in an alley near Juanita Cannon Street and Selma Avenue.

"Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Medical Examiner’s personnel responded to the scene for further investigation and determined that the victim had been shot at least one time," according to a release Monday from Erland.

The department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

The name of the man and his age have not yet been released.

If you have any information, share it with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. They can be reached by phone at 865-215-7165. They also can be contacted online.

You also can use the P3 Tips mobile app.