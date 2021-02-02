Halls man convicted of rape and numerous sex crimes against a minor

49-year-old Anthony Woods is set to face sentencing on June 24, 2021.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Halls man was convicted of numerous sex crimes against a minor Friday after more than four years of legal proceedings.

49-year-old Anthony Woods was charged with rape, aggravated statutory rape, attempted rape, sexual battery, sexual exploitation of a minor, soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor among other charges filed against him back in December 2, 2016.

At the time, KCSO said Woods had turned himself in and had a criminal history that included assault.

On Friday, he was convicted on 15 counts in criminal court following a week-long trial.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office took him into custody, where he will await sentencing on June 24, 2021.

This isn't the first time Woods has faced statutory rape charges.

In 2005, Woods had been charged with statutory rape and sexual battery by an authority figure after being accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl.

10News reported he had formerly been the Sunday School Superintendent of a Baptist church in North Knox County.