A Halls area woman has been indicted in the January killing of her husband.

A Knox County grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday for second-degree murder against Janice Cox, 67.

Authorities allege Cox shot 55-year-old Terry Cox to death in their home at 7422 Tyler's Garden Way.

Janice Cox called 911 to report the shooting. Terry Cox was found dead in the home.

According to court documents, Janice Cox told investigators she and her husband were arguing when she fired a handgun at him.

