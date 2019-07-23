The Hamblen County Sheriff is praising his deputies for using restraint after no one was hurt following a standoff on McClister Road.

Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said deputies responded to a domestic violence call at 3596 McClister Road, saying the victim told them the attacker and guns were in the home.

When deputies arrived, they said a man was sitting in a chair on the front porch with a 30-30 rifle by his side and a handgun in his right hand. Deputies drew their weapons and ordered the suspect to drop the weapons.

Sheriff Jarnagin said the man dropped the weapons after several commands and 'tense moments,' and officers took him into custody.

The sheriff did not directly identify the suspect, but said he was a Hispanic male who was in the country illegally. Officers said they searched the property and confiscated various narcotics such as methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia, several guns and $43,425 in cash.