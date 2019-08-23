HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — To neighbors, it's just the woods behind the Hurley Acres development near Morristown. For Mitzi Sizemore, it's a scene from her nightmares.

"It brings back everything just rushing to where I'm can't hardly talk right now," she said.

Those woods are where Sizemore and her friend Mary Jones were brutally attacked by a man impersonating a police officer in 1980. Randy May had brought them into those woods and then attacked.

Sizemore tried to fight back, but had a knife.

"He came and got me and stabbed me three times in the chest, cut my throat and left me for dead."

He raped and killed Jones, who was only 16 at the time. The sheriff called it the worst crime committed in Hamblen County's history.

Someone eventually found and rescued Sizemore.

"I looked up and all I could say was, 'Help me,'" she remembered.

And today, those same woods are where she's again pleading for help, this time to keep her attacker and friend's murderer behind bars.

May has been denied parole six times in the past. On Tuesday, he faces the parole board for a seventh time.

"This monster gets to go up for parole every year," Sizemore said. "He's a murderer, that's not going to change. He needs to pay for what he done."

These days she doesn't get around like she used to, but she's still fighting in memory of her friend and against the man who took Jones' life.

Mary Jones was killed and raped in Hamblen County in 1980 by Randy Lee May, who is now up for parole.

"She was my best friend and I loved her with all my heart," she said. "She was a beautiful girl, and he savagely mutilated her."

She said every time he's up for parole, it's like re-living the attack.

"You don't have a time to try to get your life back to normal, even to partial normal before you have to go right back down there and face him again," she said.

Before leaving the woods where the attack happened, Sizemore made one last stop at a house nearby to leave a note thanking the man who heard her screams that summer night all those years ago.

"He picked me up and carried me through three fields to his home," she said.

It's a memory of hope as she prepares to fight again. Sizemore and Jones' family will be at the parole hearing on Tuesday. They're asking people to send letters of opposition to the parole board.