HCSO: Hamblen Co. man arrested after trying to get into home with a chainsaw and setting it on fire

The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said Brian Scott Walker, 42, tried to get into a home occupied by his sister, her husband and their 13-year-old son.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a man was arrested and faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder after trying to force his way into a home with a chainsaw.

They said Brian Scott Walker, 42, tried to force his way into a home occupied by his sister, her husband and their 13-year-old son early Wednesday morning. They said he tried sawing his way through the front door with a chainsaw.

After that was unsuccessful, they said he set the home on fire and waited outside of it with the chainsaw in his hands. HCSO said the family was able to escape through a basement door, but found their cars' tires slashed.

HCSO said the home was a total loss. Walker tried to run away from the scene, but was found and arrested a short while later, authorities said.