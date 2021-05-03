Hamblen County-Morristown Solid Waste Director indicted for theft; investigation shows he used system funds for his personal vehicle

Officials said that Dan Winter used the system’s charge accounts at auto stores and a system credit card to make purchases for his vehicle.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamblen County-Morristown Solid Waste Director has been indicted for theft after using system funds for his personal vehicle, according to Tennessee’s Comptroller’s Office.

An investigation by the comptroller’s office found that Dan Winter, the director of the Hamblen County-Morristown Solid Waste Disposal System, misappropriated at least $1,695.70 by using system funds to outfit and clean his personal pickup truck.

Officials said that Winter used the system’s charge accounts at auto stores and a system credit card to make purchases for his vehicle.

These purchases included:

$725 for a truck bed cover;

$371.70 for two new tires; and

$599 for a monthly car wash subscription.

Winter told investigators that he purchased the truck bed cover to protect system files when they were being transported.

He explained the tires and car washes were purchased to repair damage or clean off mud debris that occurred during his trips to the county landfill.

A report shows that Winter received a $650 per month vehicle allowance payment but he told investigators that he did not consider the mud to be normal wear and tear on his vehicle.

In January 2021, Winter was indicted on one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of official misconduct, officials said.

“In addition to the problems noted above, the system’s board of directors should ensure they are providing adequate oversight over the director’s time on the job,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The director was not required to complete a timesheet. Those records should be produced, reviewed, and approved. System officials have indicated they are addressing this deficiency.”

For the full report visit: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html