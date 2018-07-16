Officers in Hamblen County are responding after a husband barricaded himself inside a home.

Deputies responded to Naomi Dive around 5:00 p.m.

Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said officers were called out to a domestic violence complaint from the man's wife.

Jarnagin said the husband barricaded himself inside the home and has said multiple times that he was willing to come out, but hasn't yet.

The sheriff said officers are still on the scene working to resolve the situation peacefully.

WBIR 10News will provide updates to this story as they become available.

© 2018 WBIR