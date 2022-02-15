HCSO: Hamblen County man kills neighbor after argument about tools

Justin Lynn McKee, 42, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to an arrest warrant.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County man has been charged with second-degree murder after killing his neighbor, according to an arrest warrant.

Justin Lynn McKee, 42, got in an argument over tools with Michael W. Greene at his residence on Friday, Feb. 11. The argument turned physical when McKee attacked Greene with a sledgehammer. McKee stated that he "took a sledgehammer to Mr. Greene's chest," an arrest warrant shows.

The sledgehammer broke and McKee proceeded to grab a baseball bat and hit Greene in the head until he stopped moving, according to reports.

After Greene stopped moving, McKee went to a neighbors house and called 911, the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said.

The warrant mentioned that Greene was flown to UT Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

HCSO said that McKee admitted to investigators that he had beaten the victim.