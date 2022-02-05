Arrest warrant issued for Hamilton County School Board candidate accused of stealing campaign signs

Larry Grohn is running for Hamilton County School Board District 8 and he is accused of stealing signs from the democratic candidate for district attorney.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A former Chattanooga City Councilman who is currently running for a seat on the Hamilton County School Board has a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly stealing campaign signs from the democratic candidate for district attorney, John Allen Brooks.

According to the arrest warrant, Katie Perkins who is running for Hamilton County School Board District 8 saw her opponent, Larry Grohn, steal Brooks' campaign signs while driving through the area of South Moore Road on Friday morning.

Grohn told Perkins that he worked for Brooks’ campaign and was told to remove the signs, but the campaign manager said that statement was false.