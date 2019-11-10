MORRISTOWN, Tenn — Police now say the victim of an alleged hammer attack in Morristown not only game them a false name, she now faces drug charges and had counterfeit cash in her wallet.

Early Thursday, a woman who was bleeding from a head wound knocked on a door at a home on Dalton Ford Road and asked for help. When Morristown police officers arrived, she told them her name and what happened.

But she gave them the wrong name.

Christina "Crystal" Seal

MPD

RELATED: Morristown Police: Woman hit in head with hammer after reported drug deal, suspects in custody

Police did arrest two men in connection with the assault, which they believe happened in a parking lot during a drug deal. Brady Anderson, 21, was charged with aggravated assault and Jacob Bryant, 25, was charged with criminal responsibility for the facilitation of a felony,

As the investigation continued, police realized that the victim, now identified as Christina "Crystal" Seal, 41, had given them the name of her sister-in-law instead of her own.

They tracked her down on Friday in Grainger County and arrested her. She was charged with Identity Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Schedule II Drug, Possession of a Schedule III Drug, and Criminal Simulation after officers discovered counterfeit currency in her wallet.

Investigators believe that the assault may have been the result of an attempted robbery after the three met to exchange narcotics.