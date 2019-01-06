DECATUR, Ga. — Police are looking for information on a large group of people who crossed the campus of DeKalb County's Maloof Administrative Building - and left destruction in their wake.

Security video captured a group swarm the building around 9:30 p.m., Friday. Police believe the group of between 20 and 26 masked adults walked toward the building coming from the downtown Decatur area.

The video then allegedly shows the suspects breaking several windows and doors with hammers and pickaxes. Others also spraypainted the outside of the building.

Repairs on the building are already underway. Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call DeKalb Police Lieutenant D.C. Ward at 770-270-0413. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.