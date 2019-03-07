HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division said during a press conference that a body has been found in the search for a 2-year-old toddler who went missing last week.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said police are waiting for the body to be identified and an autopsy to be conducted.

Officers said the remains were found at the Hampton Steam Plant at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews had to sift through more than two million pounds of trash during their search.

Watch the full press conference below:

On June 28, police arrested the mother of Noah Tomlin in connection to the 2-year-old's disappearance.

Julia Tomlin, 34, has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect. Hampton police are still looking for her son Noah.

The two-year-old was reported missing Monday, June 24 by his mother.

Hampton Police Division released all of the organizations that made searching for Noah possible:

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue

Hampton Emergency Management

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Virginia State Police

York County Sheriff’s Office

Poquoson Police and Fire Department

Norfolk Police Department

Newport News Police Department

Virginia Department of Emergency Management

NASA

Ice Customs and Border Patrol

USAF-OSI

Virginia Port Authority Marine Incident Response Team

Tidewater Search and Rescue

Hampton Roads Incident Management Team

Chesapeake Fire Department

Hampton Public Works

Hampton Waste Management

Hampton Parks and Recreation

Read more about the search for Noah, here.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.