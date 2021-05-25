Harlan County man faces murder charges after shooting of woman

The Kentucky State Police said Matthew Clutts, 28, of Evarts was charged with murder and is lodged in the Harlan County Jail.

HARLAN, Kentucky — A Harlan County man was arrested and faces murder charges in connection to a shooting on Sunday.

The Kentucky State Police said Matthew Clutts, 28, of Evarts, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of a 26-year-old woman. They said she was shot in the Ages community of Harlan, Kentucky.

Police received a call about the shooting at around 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. When troopers arrived, they learned that Sarah King, 26, of Harlan had been shot once in the chest. She was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased, according to a release from officials.