HCSO: 2 people arrested on human trafficking charges after trying to sell nude photos of young juvenile

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Editor's Note: This story was updated to reflect that a mugshot received from the Harlan County Jail for Justin Harris was inaccurate. That mugshot was removed from this story.

The Harlan County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that two people were arrested on human trafficking charges after they said deputies learned about an incident where a man tried to buy nude photos of a teenager.

They said the deputy was flagged down while on patrol and told about the incident on Jan. 30. After that, the sheriff's office said an investigation started. They said Sergeant Geary Ferguson later found evidence of two men plotting to sell nude photographs of a juvenile.

The sergeant then got two arrest warrants for them. On Feb. 28, Justin Harris of Harln was arrested and charged with promoting human trafficking on a victim 16 years old or younger.

On March 12, they said Shawn Smith of Cumberland was arrested in London for human trafficking commercial sex activity.