DA: Two people convicted on assault and robbery charges in Nov. 2020 case

Prosecutors said the defendants held two people at gunpoint and robbed them after one asked for a haircut.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — The District Attorney General in Roane County said that two people were convicted of assault and robbery charges, after holding two people at gunpoint and stealing from their home.

He said on March 3 that Michael Douglas and Marquis McReynolds were charged. According to a release, they went to the home of Richard Christian and Katylin Myers and Douglas asked for a haircut in November 2020.

Christian agreed and started giving him a haircut in his barber room, according to the release. It said that when Christian was finished, Douglas pulled a gun on Christian while McReynolds forced Myers out of the bedroom and into the barber room.

They said Douglas shot Christian in the legs and forced him facedown in the barber room with Myers. McReynolds "ransacked the house" and they stole jewelry, clothing, a car key and a phone from the home, according to the release.

The DA said McReynolds then took the gun and held it on Christian and Myers who Douglas tried to steal Christian's car.

Douglas was guilty of especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and using a gun during a dangerous felony. McReynolds was found guilty of especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and using a gun during a dangerous felony.