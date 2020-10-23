Harriman couple face multiple child abuse & assault charges for harm to six children

The indictment indicates that the children sustained severe bruising when being whipped with a belt.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — A Roane County couple is facing multiple child abuse charges.

This week, a grand jury indicted Randall Joseph Ridenour, 53, and Michelle Lee Ridenour, 48, both of Harriman. Both face 14 counts of aggravated child abuse, 7 counts of aggravated child neglect, and 5 counts of aggravated assault.

The victims, according to the indictment, were six children between the ages of 6 and 14 years old.

The indictment indicates that the children sustained severe bruising when being whipped with a belt.

Several charges accuse the couple of treating the victims "in such a manner as to inflict injury, and the act of abuse was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel or involved the infliction of torture to the victim."

The assault charges involved strangulation or attempted strangulation and the use or display of a deadly weapon.

The alleged abuse happened between January 2018 and June 2020.