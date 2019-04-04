A man suspected of robbing a bank in Harrogate has been arrested, the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said.

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Morristown authorities arrested Robbie Shane Bateman of Hamblen County in connection with the March robbery of the Home Federal Bank in Harrogate.

That robbery happened a little before 5 p.m. on March 22, 2018.

Bateman, 41, was arrested on a federal probation violation. He has not been formally charged in the robbery, but is still considered a primary suspect in the case.