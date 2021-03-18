Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise, experts say

After a mass killing of Asian Americans in Atlanta, three people from Knoxville are speaking up about the racism many people face.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Asian Americans across Knoxville are speaking up about the target they feel is on their back, after hate crimes against Asian Americans dramatically rose across the U.S. since last March.

“It just makes you feel dehumanized — like you don’t really matter in America,” said Vivian Lee.

Many people said that they could empathize with Lee and that they have also felt targeted with the current climate.

"It feels suffocating," said Dylan Vongsa. "Because Asian Americans, we haven’t been a target like this in a long time."

Some said they may not feel like they belong in some communities.

“It just feels like I’m unwanted and it just feels like people just don’t value the community and the culture here, for the Asian American community as a whole," Cody Ramangkoun said.

Four people were killed and one other was wounded at Young's Asians Massage Parlor. Atlanta Police said three people were killed at the Gold Spa. The fourth person was killed across the street at the Aromatherapy Spa.

Eight people were reported dead in Atlanta after the shootings.

Lee, Vongsa and Ramangkoun said that they felt it was important to speak out about the challenges of being Asian American after the killings.

“It’s kind of hard because you never know if you go out, someone might call you a slur, trash your car or physically beat you,” Lee said.

Ramangkoun faced a racial attack in Knoxville — something he said he vividly remembers today.

“I was at the local park here in Knoxville just chilling out with my friends," he said. "You're at the park minding our own business … when someone shouted out at us, 'go back inside.'"

The person used a racial slur while yelling at him, Ramangkoun said.

"That made me feel not welcome here, even though this is my home,” he said.

They’re not alone. Many other Asian American people said they felt similarly targeted in their own communities.

Stop AAPI Hate, an organization that tracks hate crimes against Asian Americans, said that there have been more than 3,700 incidents since March 2020.

The federal government also said that 40% of all hate crimes go unreported.

“I can’t personally be myself. I can’t hang out with my friends at the park. I can’t do anything that I normally do because all of these rises in hate crimes,” said Ramangkoun.

To stop it, he says first we all must recognize the problem exist.