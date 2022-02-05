Records show several 911 calls at Hatmaker's Bar and Grill since 2017 for variety of issues

Authorities said that two people died after a shooting at the bar Friday night. They said both were members of motorcycle clubs.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday night, a fight broke out at Hatmakers Bar and Grill. It ended with a shooting in the bar's parking lot that left two people dead.

Based on the Knoxville Police Department's investigation, the fight was between two motorcycle gangs — the Outlaw Motorcycle Club and the Pagan Motorcycle Club.

Records from the Knox County E911 Center show the North Knoxville bar has seen several people calling authorities in the past.

Dating back to 2017, KPD has responded to 16 disturbances, 13 fights, two overdoses, one attempted suicide, one dead body found and two shootings — including last week.

Police say a member of each gang died Friday night in the most recent shooting. Two other men were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, while officers were on the scene, they were told another man with an unknown affiliation arrived at the Claiborne Medical Center suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim reportedly fled the scene and drove to the Claiborne Medical Center for treatment.

He was then airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to get treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The District Attorney's Office shared what it takes for a bar to shut down.

"Yes, the statute that governs nuisances talks about drunkenness, drugs, debauchery, prostitution, anything that is insanely criminal type behavior," said Charme Allen, the Knox County District Attorney General.

She also said law enforcement steps in first and if that does not work, authorities take further legal action.

"If we have exhausted law enforcement remedies, we kind of turn to the nuisance avenue and start looking at nuisances and ways to go in and civilly shut down a bar, because a nuisance is a civil action," said Allen.

KPD is still investigating the shooting, and no suspects have been arrested.