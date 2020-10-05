LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn — LCSO Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions said they are seeking information about the identify of a person who allegedly stole a utility trailer on Saturday.

LCSO posted video of the apparent theft on Ford Road in Northern Loudon County to Facebook.

"If you see this truck, or have any information regarding this man’s identity, you’re asked to call the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081," the post read.

Vehicle appears to be an older model Ford Ranger with after market wheels, and appears to have a thin pin stripe on the side.