HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Hawkins County and Church Hill investigators said they're looking for people driving a stolen Buick.

In a Sunday Twitter post, the Church Hill Police Department said the vehicle is a 2018 Buick Encore in maroon. Its tag reads "186-YPG."

The people in the reportedly stolen vehicle are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, investigators said you shouldn't approach -- just call 911.

