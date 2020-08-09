Hawkins Co. pair charged with abuse & neglect in death of infant son

Malcom Zavier Smith with only 8-months-old when he daid last July.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — A man and woman in Rogersville are charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect following the death of their infant son last year.

Jennifer Elise Smith, 33, and Andrew Scott Smith, 50, were arrested last week.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told WCYB that said that Malcolm Xavier Smith died last July. According to his obituary, he was 8-months-old.