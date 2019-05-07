HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been arrested on multiple charges after leading police on a chase through Hawkins County on Thursday.

Greene County officials said Dillon Dakota Boyd, 27, refused to stop for an officer when he initiated a stop. That happened on Marvin Road in the Gilbreath community, on July 4 a little before 9 p.m.

Police then say he refused to stop for the officer, and led authorities on a chase into Hawkins County. It was there that he finally stopped and surrendered to officers.

Boyd was officially charged with:

• Felony Evading Arrest

• Felony Reckless Driving

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Driving on Revoked/Suspended License



He is currently being held on a $22,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions court for his arraignment on Friday.



