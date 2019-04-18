HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — On Tuesday, April 16, a Hawkins County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to a home on Hwy 113 after a woman complained two of her dogs had been poisoned, according to a sheriff's office report.

When the deputy arrived, the woman said she had walked outside and found her boxer and Schanuzer in seizures, according to the deputy.

The deputy said the dogs were still in seizures, and he told the woman to take them to the nearest animal hospital.

When she returned from the animal hospital, she said the hospital told her that rat poison had caused the seizures, according to the deputy.

The deputy said the woman and her neighbors had issues over the dogs in the past.